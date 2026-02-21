Rob Reiner's son charged with murdering his parents
Nick Reiner, 32, son of famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, has been charged with killing both parents.
The couple was found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.
Nick was arrested that same evening and now faces two counts of first-degree murder.
His arraignment is set for Jan. 7, 2026—if convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or even the death penalty.
The couple was discovered by their daughter
Rob (78) and Michele (70) were discovered by their daughter Romy after a massage therapist grew concerned when no one answered the door.
Both had suffered stab wounds. Police took Nick into custody later that night.
Nick has spoken publicly about his battles with addiction
Nick has spoken publicly about his battles with addiction—his story even inspired the 2016 film Being Charlie.