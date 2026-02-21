Rob Reiner's son charged with murdering his parents Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

Nick Reiner, 32, son of famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, has been charged with killing both parents.

The couple was found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.

Nick was arrested that same evening and now faces two counts of first-degree murder.

His arraignment is set for Jan. 7, 2026—if convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or even the death penalty.