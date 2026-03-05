Rob Reiner's son pleads not guilty to murdering parents
Entertainment
Nick Reiner, 32, son of Hollywood actor Rob Reiner and Michele, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder after both his parents were found dead with multiple stab wounds in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.
Nick was arrested the same day near USC and entered his plea in Los Angeles court on February 23.
Nick's lawyer requests for continuance
Nick's lawyer, Alan Jackson, requested a continuance. Prosecutors are considering the death penalty or life without parole.
Nick is being held without bail until his next hearing on April 29.
Their children, Jake and Romy, issued a joint statement calling their parents their "best friends."