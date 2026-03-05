Rob Reiner's son pleads not guilty to murdering parents Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

Nick Reiner, 32, son of Hollywood actor Rob Reiner and Michele, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder after both his parents were found dead with multiple stab wounds in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.

Nick was arrested the same day near USC and entered his plea in Los Angeles court on February 23.