'Primetime': When to watch Robert Pattinson's psychological thriller in India
What's the story
The psychological crime-thriller Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson, will be released in India on September 25, 2026. The film is set in 2006 and follows television journalist Chris Hansen (Pattinson) as he attempts to make history with To Catch a Predator. It is based on a real-life television program that turned crime reporting into a major television phenomenon through hidden-camera investigations and confrontations with suspected predators.
Actor's role
What to expect from the movie
Pattinson's striking transformation into Hansen is a major highlight of the film.
He brings the complex journalist to life, navigating ambition, truth-seeking, and the increasingly complicated relationship between crime and entertainment.
Written by newcomer Ajon Singh, Primetime is inspired by Luke Dittrich's 2007 Esquire article about the making of To Catch a Predator.
Pattinson is also the producer of the film.
Film details
More about the film and its team
Primetime is directed by Lance Oppenheim, who makes his narrative feature film debut with this project after a successful career in documentaries.
The movie also stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, Bokeem Woodbine, and Anna Faris.
PVR INOX Pictures will distribute the project in India in association with Lionsgate Play India.