'Primetime': When to watch Robert Pattinson's psychological thriller in India

Pattinson's striking transformation into Hansen is a major highlight of the film.

He brings the complex journalist to life, navigating ambition, truth-seeking, and the increasingly complicated relationship between crime and entertainment.

Written by newcomer Ajon Singh, Primetime is inspired by Luke Dittrich's 2007 Esquire article about the making of To Catch a Predator.

Pattinson is also the producer of the film.