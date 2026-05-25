Roberts and Hahn welcome healthy baby girl, share Instagram photos
Entertainment
Nicola Roberts, known from Girls Aloud, recently became a mom! She and her fiance Mitch Hahn welcomed a healthy baby girl a couple of weeks ago.
Roberts shared the sweet news on Instagram with photos of their daughter and wrote, "We haven't stopped staring at her perfect little face or kissing her softest little head."
Roberts underwent surgery at 22 weeks
Roberts and Hahn got engaged in August 2024 and announced their pregnancy on Christmas Day 2025.
The road wasn't totally smooth. Roberts needed surgery at 22 weeks due to complications but was grateful to reach 34 weeks safely.
Throughout her pregnancy, she posted updates like her baby shower and called the experience "surreal," saying, "We can't wait to meet our little one in the spring x."