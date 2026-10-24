Roberts to return to Broadway in 'Small Mouth Sounds' 2027
Entertainment
Julia Roberts is making her big return to Broadway for the first time in 21 years, starring in Bess Wohl's "Small Mouth Sounds," a play famous for barely any dialogue.
The show starts previews on February 10, 2027, and officially opens March 11, 2027, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
Mantello and Rudd reunite with Roberts
Roberts will be teaming up again with director Joe Mantello and actor Paul Rudd from her last Broadway run in 2006.
The cast also features Martin Freeman (his first time on Broadway), plus Sarah Paulson, Greta Lee, and Isaac Powell.
Set at a silent retreat, the story unfolds mostly through gestures and expressions instead of words.
Tickets go on sale October 25, 2026, so mark your calendar if you want to catch this buzzworthy comeback live.