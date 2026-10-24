Roberts to return to Broadway in 'Small Mouth Sounds' 2027

Roberts will be teaming up again with director Joe Mantello and actor Paul Rudd from her last Broadway run in 2006.

The cast also features Martin Freeman (his first time on Broadway), plus Sarah Paulson, Greta Lee, and Isaac Powell.

Set at a silent retreat, the story unfolds mostly through gestures and expressions instead of words.

Tickets go on sale October 25, 2026, so mark your calendar if you want to catch this buzzworthy comeback live.