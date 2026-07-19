Robertson 'The Ultimatum' assault case dismissed after Hendrich declined charges
Entertainment
Blake Robertson, known from Netflix's The Ultimatum Season 4, was arrested last October for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend Hayley Hendrich at a Texas business.
Hendrich didn't press charges but wanted him to own up to what happened.
Robertson lawyer says records wiped clean
Robertson's lawyer says the case was dismissed quickly and all records were wiped clean.
Fans might remember their rocky relationship on the show: after switching partners and a heated argument, they chose to stay together.
Season four just dropped last week, with the finale coming July 22 on Netflix.