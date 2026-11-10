Rockstar Games hosts Miami festival for 'GTA 6' November 21
Entertainment
Rockstar Games is celebrating GTA 6's release with a massive music festival in Miami on November 21, just two days after the game drops.
The event, called The Festival, will feature big names like Travis Scott, Cardi B, Don Toliver, and more, making it a real treat for both gamers and music fans.
Mana Wynwood festival requires lottery entry
Held at Mana Wynwood, the festival brings together hip-hop, Latin, and electronic acts, including Metro Boomin and Justice.
Tickets aren't just up for grabs. You'll need to enter a lottery if you're 17 or older. Winners get a presale code via SMS to buy up to two tickets.
Rockstar wants this event to blend GTA's iconic soundtrack vibes with live performances for an unforgettable launch party.