Rod Stewart cancels shows after undergoing surgery
What's the story
Legendary singer Rod Stewart (81) has canceled all his upcoming shows for the next four weeks to recover from a "routine coronary stent procedure," reported PEOPLE. The decision means he won't be able to perform on his current tour, which was scheduled through September 3. This includes six Las Vegas residency dates planned for late August.
Health update
'Doctors pleased with his recovery'
Stewart's representatives told the outlet that the singer is doing well and has resumed his normal daily activities.
"Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities," the statement read.
"On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage."
Statement
'I'm deeply disappointed to miss these shows'
In a statement, Stewart said he was "already feeling better and very much on the mend" after his surgery.
He thanked the doctors and nurses for their care and expressed disappointment over missing his shows.
He said, "I'm deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon."
Career
Stewart's health issues this year
The health update comes two days after Stewart had to postpone a show in Cincinnati due to "an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention."
This isn't the first time this year that he's had to cancel or postpone tour dates.
In June, he had to cancel some shows due to an acute upper respiratory infection, laryngitis, and vocal strain.
Despite these setbacks, Stewart remains committed to his One Last Time tour, which began in March.