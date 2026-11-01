Rodgers defends AI use for 'The Christmas Song' video release
Entertainment
Nile Rodgers is using artificial intelligence (AI) to create his upcoming "The Christmas Song" music video, set to drop November 20.
While some have criticized the move, Rodgers points out that we all use tech like Google and driving directions daily and says it's time to rethink how we view AI in art.
Rodgers says team controlled AI visuals
Rodgers made it clear his team controlled every part of the AI visuals, which also helped keep production costs down.
Inspired by a child who once supported him, Rodgers hopes the video brings some holiday cheer, especially to kids facing tough times.
Despite debate, he sees AI-made art as a category all its own.