Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields raises $20 million for women and girls

Rodrigo put together an all-women lineup: think Bikini Kill, Mitski, Stevie Nicks, The Breeders, Sarah McLachlan, Garbage, and Alanis Morissette, all playing for free to back the cause.

The $20 million will be split as $2 million grants to 10 nonprofits, like Planned Parenthood and Baby2Baby.

Rodrigo thanked the lineup on stage for donating their time and talent.

There's talk this could become an annual thing!