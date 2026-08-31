Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields raises $20 million for women and girls
Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo just hosted her first-ever Daisy Chain Fields Festival in Irvine, California, and it raised a huge $20 million to support women and girls.
The money got an extra boost thanks to Melinda French Gates matching donations during the show.
Funds split into 10 $2 million grants
Rodrigo put together an all-women lineup: think Bikini Kill, Mitski, Stevie Nicks, The Breeders, Sarah McLachlan, Garbage, and Alanis Morissette, all playing for free to back the cause.
The $20 million will be split as $2 million grants to 10 nonprofits, like Planned Parenthood and Baby2Baby.
Rodrigo thanked the lineup on stage for donating their time and talent.
There's talk this could become an annual thing!