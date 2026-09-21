Rohed Khan evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'

Earlier this week, Rohed found himself on the nomination list due to a twist.

He, along with Aasif Khan, Scout OP, and Yung DSA, had broken a major Bigg Boss house rule by discussing nominations.

As punishment, Bigg Boss canceled the nomination process and directly nominated Aasif, Scout, and Rohed for eviction.

Despite all contestants having two chances in the game, Rohed had already lost his first lifeline during an earlier captaincy task.