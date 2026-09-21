Rohed Khan evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'
What's the story
The first eviction of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, took place on Sunday. Austria-based Afghan actor Rohed Khan was the first contestant to be eliminated. His eviction wasn't surprising as he had a relatively uneventful journey in the house during the initial two weeks. Despite being praised for his good looks, he failed to make a significant impact.
Nomination twist
Rohed was among 3 contestants nominated for eviction earlier
Earlier this week, Rohed found himself on the nomination list due to a twist.
He, along with Aasif Khan, Scout OP, and Yung DSA, had broken a major Bigg Boss house rule by discussing nominations.
As punishment, Bigg Boss canceled the nomination process and directly nominated Aasif, Scout, and Rohed for eviction.
Despite all contestants having two chances in the game, Rohed had already lost his first lifeline during an earlier captaincy task.
Public reaction
Rohed has established a successful career in films
Since Rohed's eviction news broke, many netizens have been questioning the show's two-lifeline theme.
Some accused the makers of implementing this rule selectively and changing it suddenly.
Meanwhile, Rohed has an established career in films and modeling.
He has played antagonist roles in movies like Tejas, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarzameen, and Detective Sherdill.