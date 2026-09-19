Rohed Khan evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'?
What's the story
Rohed Khan has reportedly become the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 20. He was in the danger zone along with Aasif Khan and ScoutOP after they were nominated for planning nominations inside the house. The official eviction announcement will be made by host Salman Khan during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
Rule breach
Why were Khan, Aasif, and ScoutOP nominated?
The conflict started when Bigg Boss accused Yung DSA, Khan, Aasif, and ScoutOP of conspiring to nominate other contestants.
Notably, contestants are prohibited from discussing nominations or eviction strategies, as the rules require them to nominate housemates independently without collusion or prior planning.
While all four were found guilty, Yung couldn't be nominated due to getting immunity after winning captaincy.
Game twist
New twist in the show
The show has now introduced a new twist called "Extra Jeevandaan," where contestants get an extra lifeline.
However, despite this opportunity, all three nominees lost their one jeevandaan during the recent captaincy task.
This means that one contestant is guaranteed to be eliminated this week.
Fans can watch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.