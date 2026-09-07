'I feel trapped': Rohit Saraf wants to break romantic image
What's the story
Rohit Saraf, who rose to fame with Dear Zindagi and The Sky Is Pink, is now synonymous with the romantic hero image. His role in Netflix's Mismatched further cemented this perception. However, in a recent interview with News18, he expressed feeling "trapped" in this image and hopes to explore more diverse roles.
Typecasting challenges
Why does Saraf feel trapped?
Saraf said, "There are days when I feel trapped in that image. But everything that happened in my life happened at the exact right time it needed to happen."
He added, "Ever since Mismatched happened, it has been easy for people to see me as this cute, romantic guy because that has worked."
Casting respect
Saraf on the business aspect of casting
Saraf also acknowledged the business aspect of filmmaking, saying he doesn't blame filmmakers for typecasting him as a "cute, romantic guy."
Saraf played a rugged character in Vikram Vedha, but that did not lead to more varied roles.
He said, "It takes courage to take a punt on somebody who isn't necessarily a conventional choice for a role."
Role appreciation
Gratitude for roles like Sachindra Nath Sanyal
Saraf further expressed gratitude for roles like Sachindra Nath Sanyal in the upcoming series The Revolutionaries, which helped him explore his versatility.
He said, "I'm very grateful for parts like Sachindra Nath Sanyal in The Revolutionaries that led me to explore my own versatility and, by extension, prove that I'm capable of doing a lot more."
"I often wish that I was approached or looked at for parts that aren't quintessentially good-looking and cute romantic heroes."
Role preparation
Preparing for role in 'The Revolutionaries'
Saraf also spoke about his preparation for The Revolutionaries.
He said, "I relied a lot more on the text and the passion of the director than actually being able to put myself in those situations."
"They're [freedom fighters], these incredible figures, who've been instrumental in bringing the nation where it is today. Their sacrifices have been unparalleled," he added.
The show will drop on Amazon Prime Video on September 11.