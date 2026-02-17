Rohit Shetty house firing case: 5 accused sent to custody

The Mumbai Special MCOCA Court has sent five accused in the Rohit Shetty house firing case to police custody until February 23, reported ANI. The accused, Aditya Gaikki, Samarth Pomaji, Siddharth Yenpure, Swapnil Sakat, and Asaram Fasale, were produced before the court on Tuesday after their police custody expired. They were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Pune on February 1.

Legal developments Accused claimed he was coerced into signing a statement During the court proceedings, Sakat alleged that the police had coerced him into signing a statement. The case was registered under serious charges, including attempted murder, after unidentified assailants fired four shots outside Shetty's residence in Juhu on January 31. The incident led to heavy police security around his residential tower and a probe by a team of police who reached the spot immediately.

Additional arrests Lawrence Bishnoi gang's involvement in the case Six more men were arrested in connection with the shooting incident outside Shetty's residence. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack online, describing it as a "small trailer" following their earlier threats. The suspects are believed to have planned a major incident under the leadership of Shubham Lonkar, who allegedly paid ₹40K and gave orders via Signal app.

Advertisement