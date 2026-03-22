Rohit Shetty shooting case: 14th accused arrested from UP

The Mumbai Crime Branch , in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF), has apprehended the 14th accused in the case of the shooting incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty 's residence. The accused, identified as Pradeep Sharma alias Golu Pandit, was arrested from Agra on Saturday after a month-and-a-half-long manhunt. The incident was allegedly orchestrated by members of the Shubham Lonkar gang to spread fear within Bollywood and extort money from industry professionals.

Investigation details Pandit was hiding in UP Pandit, reportedly a member of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang and head of the 'Agra module,' was hiding in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested near his village while visiting a family member in the Agra district. A senior IPS officer involved in the investigation said, "We have arrested Golu Pandit in conspiracy, and he will be brought to the city on Sunday and produced in the MCOCA court."

Conspiracy involvement Close associate of the Bishnoi gang Pandit is said to be a close associate of the Bishnoi gang and facilitated communication between the main shooter Deepak Sharma, Lonkar, and Arzoo Bishnoi. He was allegedly in touch with Anmol Bishnoi and has previous cases of attempted murder and extortion registered against him in Rajasthan. Pandit's role was found in the conspiracy behind the firing incident.

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Legal proceedings Accused to be produced in the MCOCA court The accused will be brought to Mumbai on Sunday and produced in the MCOCA court. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has already arrested 13 other suspects from Pune, Agra, and Haryana. The police have recovered the pistol used in the shooting, and it has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Kalina, for a ballistic examination.

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Incident recap How the shooting incident unfolded Sharma and Sunny Kumar had reportedly conducted multiple recce of the area outside Shetty's residence before the shooting. Late on January 31, Sharma, along with Sonu Thakur and Vishnu Kushwaha, had arrived in Mumbai. After consuming alcohol, the others stayed back while Sharma rode to Shetty's residence and fired five rounds. Thakur was allegedly waiting at Juhu beach.