Rohit Shetty shooting case: Nepal link, possible international conspiracy
The shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home on January 31 has turned out to be more than just a local crime.
Mumbai Police uncovered possible links to an international conspiracy, detected payments deposited by an unidentified individual, and found clues pointing toward funding routes connected to Nepal, with cash withdrawals made through ATMs to keep things hidden—pointing to a much bigger plot.
Police are still investigating and uncovering new leads
Investigators found clues pointing toward funding routes connected to Nepal and are examining a suspected link to what is being referred to as the "Agra module."
The getaway car was bought in Pune for ₹30K and later ditched near the scene.
So far, five people have been arrested, but police say this case is still unraveling and could have even wider international links.