Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' returns for 15th season

Sharma Bhasin Faisu linked to return

The buzz is that Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Mr. Faisu, and Karan Wahi might return, while fresh names like Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, and Farrhana Bhat are also being considered.

Expect around 14 to 15 contestants in total.

The new season drops on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar by late June or early July 2026, so get ready for more wild stunts soon!