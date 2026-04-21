Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' returns for 15th season
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi is making a comeback for its 15th season, ending a year-long break.
Filming starts in the last week of May 2026, and this time, the show will bring together both new faces and some familiar contestants from earlier seasons who didn't take home the trophy.
Sharma Bhasin Faisu linked to return
The buzz is that Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Mr. Faisu, and Karan Wahi might return, while fresh names like Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, and Farrhana Bhat are also being considered.
Expect around 14 to 15 contestants in total.
The new season drops on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar by late June or early July 2026, so get ready for more wild stunts soon!