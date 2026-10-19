Rolling Loud India returns Mumbai Dec 12-13 with Aujla headlining
Entertainment
Rolling Loud India is back in Mumbai on December 12-13, and the lineup is looking exciting.
For the first time ever, international heavyweights Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, and Skepta will hit the stage in India.
Karan Aujla returns as headliner for the second consecutive year.
Produced in partnership with District
With global icons joining local favorites, this year's festival promises a unique blend of sounds.
The festival is produced in partnership with District.
Rolling Loud continues to build its reputation as a must-see event on India's music calendar.