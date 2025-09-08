Next Article
Rolling Loud India: Wiz, DIVINE, Karan Aujla to perform
Rolling Loud, the massive global hip-hop festival, is making its debut in India this November 22-23 at Loud Park in Navi Mumbai.
Big names like Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, and Central Cee are headlining alongside Indian stars Karan Aujla, DIVINE, and Hanumankind—marking the first time an artist from the host country will headline an international Rolling Loud event.
Check out the full lineup
Day 1 brings sets from Central Cee and Wiz Khalifa, including hits like "Black and Yellow," plus Swae Lee and DaBaby.
On Day 2, Karan Aujla takes center stage with Don Toliver performing hits like "No Idea," while DIVINE will perform his upcoming album "Walking on Water" live for the first time.
NAV and Sheck Wes are also on the lineup.