Rolling Loud India: Wiz, DIVINE, Karan Aujla to perform

Check out the full lineup

Day 1 brings sets from Central Cee and Wiz Khalifa, including hits like "Black and Yellow," plus Swae Lee and DaBaby.

On Day 2, Karan Aujla takes center stage with Don Toliver performing hits like "No Idea," while DIVINE will perform his upcoming album "Walking on Water" live for the first time.

NAV and Sheck Wes are also on the lineup.