Ronan says Bond buzz not discussed despite Lowden rumors
Saoirse Ronan says the James Bond buzz isn't really a thing at home, even though rumors are swirling about her husband, Jack Lowden, possibly being the next 007.
She told The Associated Press, "We're kind of getting on with our life, to be honest. We have plenty of other things to be dealing with. So, yeah, it's not really a subject that's coming up in our house, to be honest."
The talk started after Gary Oldman hinted Lowden might be in the running for the role.
Ronan eyes Bond villain, Lowden reunion
Ronan has her eye on playing a Bond villain someday and would love to team up with Lowden again after their Mary Queen of Scots days.
Meanwhile, she stars in Bad Apples and he's busy with Slow Horses and will soon show up as Mr. Darcy in Netflix's Pride and Prejudice.
The next Bond role is reportedly on a shortlist alongside Paul Mescal and Jacob Elordi.