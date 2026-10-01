Ronan says Bond buzz not discussed despite Lowden rumors

Saoirse Ronan says the James Bond buzz isn't really a thing at home, even though rumors are swirling about her husband, Jack Lowden, possibly being the next 007.

She told The Associated Press, "We're kind of getting on with our life, to be honest. We have plenty of other things to be dealing with. So, yeah, it's not really a subject that's coming up in our house, to be honest."

The talk started after Gary Oldman hinted Lowden might be in the running for the role.