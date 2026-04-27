Last surviving member of The Ronettes, Nedra, dies at 80

Nedra Talley Ross, the last surviving member of the legendary girl group The Ronettes, has passed away at 80. Her daughter Nedra K. Ross confirmed the news on Facebook on April 26. "At approximately 8:30 this morning our mother Nedra Talley Ross went home to be with the Lord," she wrote in her post. "She was safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved." The Ronettes's official page also shared a post .

Group's journey The Ronettes were trailblazers in the music industry The Ronettes, consisting of sisters Veronica "Ronnie" Spector, Estelle Bennett, and their cousin Talley Ross, were a trailblazing pop/R&B/rock n' roll trio. Raised in Spanish Harlem, Spector formed the Ronettes in 1957. They started singing at bar mitzvahs and school dances before being discovered by Phil Spector. After signing with his Philles Records in 1963, they released a series of hits including Be My Baby which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard magazine's pop music chart that year.

Cultural influence They revolutionized music production and broke racial barriers The Ronettes were not just chart-toppers; they also revolutionized music production with their "Wall of Sound" technique, which referred to "a dense, orchestral approach" that created a massive sound. They broke racial barriers by opening for The Beatles on their last world tour in 1966. Their influence extended to many artists, including Amy Winehouse who drew inspiration from their iconic beehive hairstyle and edgy aesthetic.

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