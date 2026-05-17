Rose Leslie joins Russell Crowe in 'The Last Druid'

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The Last Druid will revolve around a Roman Emperor who stumbles upon a hidden Druid enclave in the mountains of Caledonia. In this story, Crowe plays a Celtic elder who is forced to defend his family and community from destruction. The film is produced by Adrian Guerra (Buried), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Longlegs), Fred Berger (La La Land), and Ben Pugh (The Courier). Filming is set to begin next month.