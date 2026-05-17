Rose Leslie joins Russell Crowe in 'The Last Druid'
What's the story
Game of Thrones actor Rose Leslie has been roped in for a pivotal role in the upcoming action-drama, The Last Druid, reported Deadline. The film also stars Oscar winner Russell Crowe, Andreas Pietschmann (Nuremberg), and Daniel Zovatto (Don't Breathe). Directed by William Eubank (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), the movie's script is penned by Eubank, Phil Gawthorne (Modern Life is Rubbish), and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle).
Film's premise
Know more about the film
The Last Druid will revolve around a Roman Emperor who stumbles upon a hidden Druid enclave in the mountains of Caledonia. In this story, Crowe plays a Celtic elder who is forced to defend his family and community from destruction. The film is produced by Adrian Guerra (Buried), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Longlegs), Fred Berger (La La Land), and Ben Pugh (The Courier). Filming is set to begin next month.
Distribution deals
Film already pre-sold to several international markets
Stuart Ford's AGC has already pre-sold The Last Druid in various international markets, including to Amazon for select territories. The company is expected to continue its deal-making at this week's Cannes market. With a star-studded cast and an intriguing plot, The Last Druid is one of the most anticipated upcoming films in Hollywood.