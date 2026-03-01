Rose's 'APT' makes history at Brit Awards

Rose and Bruno Mars took home International Song of the Year at the Brit Awards in Manchester for their hit "APT"—the first time a K-pop song has ever won this title. Their win underscores just how global K-pop has become.

Rose thanked Mars in her acceptance speech During her acceptance speech, Rose called Mars her "biggest mentor and best friend."

Their friendship clearly means a lot to her, making the win even sweeter.

More about the song Released in October 2024 as a pre-release single ahead of Rose's debut album "rosie," "APT" is an energetic pop track inspired by Korea's apartment party culture.

It spent an impressive 45 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100—the longest run ever for a K-pop song—and peaked at No. 3, proving Rose's star power beyond Blackpink.