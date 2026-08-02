Roshan leases out nearly 6,000 sq ft Andheri West office
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan just leased out a nearly 6,000 sq. ft. office at Lotus Nilkamal Business Park in Andheri West, Mumbai, on a five-year lease.
The deal with Clearsynth Labs Limited starts in April 2026 and includes seven office units plus parking (pretty solid move for the actor).
Monthly rent ₹17L rising to ₹19.55L
The monthly rent is set at ₹17 lakh for the first three years, rising to ₹19.55 lakh after that, with a hefty ₹68 lakh security deposit upfront.
Hrithik's been making waves in real estate lately: he was part of a group that picked up 10 office units in Andheri last year for ₹28 crore and even rents out his Juhu home.
Looks like he's turning property into his next big thing!