Roshan leases out nearly 6,000 sq ft Andheri West office

The monthly rent is set at ₹17 lakh for the first three years, rising to ₹19.55 lakh after that, with a hefty ₹68 lakh security deposit upfront.

Hrithik's been making waves in real estate lately: he was part of a group that picked up 10 office units in Andheri last year for ₹28 crore and even rents out his Juhu home.

Looks like he's turning property into his next big thing!