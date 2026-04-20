Roshan named ONN brand ambassador for Lux Industries's innerwear
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan has just been named brand ambassador for ONN, Lux Industries's premium innerwear and thermal wear line.
The move is all about connecting with younger, style-conscious shoppers in cities and growing markets: Roshan's reputation for fitness and fashion matches ONN's focus on comfort and modern style.
Lux Industries plans campaigns with Roshan
Lux Industries plans to roll out major campaigns with Roshan across TV, digital, and outdoor platforms.
Chairman Ashok Todi says this partnership shows its commitment to aspirational branding, while Executive Director Saket Todi feels Roshan's youth appeal makes him a natural fit as ONN looks to strengthen its spot in India's premium wear scene.