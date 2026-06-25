Roshan to cameo in 'Jailer 2' with Rajinikanth, Dilipkumar directs
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan is making a cameo in Jailer 2, the much-awaited Tamil sequel starring Rajinikanth.
The film drops on September 11, 2026, and promises plenty of action and a star-studded cast.
It's directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and marks a big moment for fans of both Bollywood and Kollywood.
Roshan recalls 'Bhagwaan Dada' support
Roshan and Rajinikanth last shared the screen way back in Bhagwaan Dada (1986), where young Hrithik played an orphan adopted by Rajini's character.
He remembers calling him "Rajini Uncle" on set, saying Rajinikanth was super supportive during filming.
Now, 40 years later, they're teaming up again, pretty cool for anyone who loves classic movie collaborations.