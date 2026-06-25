Roshan to cameo in 'Jailer 2' with Rajinikanth, Dilipkumar directs

Roshan recalls 'Bhagwaan Dada' support

Roshan and Rajinikanth last shared the screen way back in Bhagwaan Dada (1986), where young Hrithik played an orphan adopted by Rajini's character.

He remembers calling him "Rajini Uncle" on set, saying Rajinikanth was super supportive during filming.

Now, 40 years later, they're teaming up again, pretty cool for anyone who loves classic movie collaborations.