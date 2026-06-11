Roshan to cameo in 'Jailer 2' with Rajinikanth this month
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan is making a special cameo in Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, marking their first on-screen reunion since Hrithik's child actor debut in Bhagwaan Dada back in 1986.
He'll be filming action-packed scenes in Chennai later this month, and his role is said to be pretty important for the film's story.
'Jailer 2' Khan exits over scheduling
Shah Rukh Khan was originally considered for the cameo but had to step away due to scheduling issues, so Hrithik stepped in (his first project after War 2 released).
Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features a star-studded lineup including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, and more. The film is set for release in September 2026.