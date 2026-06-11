Roshan to cameo in 'Jailer 2' with Rajinikanth this month

'Jailer 2' Khan exits over scheduling

Shah Rukh Khan was originally considered for the cameo but had to step away due to scheduling issues, so Hrithik stepped in (his first project after War 2 released).

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features a star-studded lineup including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, and more. The film is set for release in September 2026.