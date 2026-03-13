'Roslin' review: Sanjana Dipu shines in this slow-burn thriller Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Secret Stories: Roslin, the first Malayalam series of 2026, just dropped on JioHotstar.

This six-episode psychological thriller follows 17-year-old Roslin (Sanjana Dipu), who's tormented by nightmares of a green-eyed stalker, until he suddenly shows up at her home.

Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar with Jeethu Joseph serving as showrunner/presenter, the show mixes suspense with some seriously tense moments.