'Roslin' review: Sanjana Dipu shines in this slow-burn thriller
Secret Stories: Roslin, the first Malayalam series of 2026, just dropped on JioHotstar.
This six-episode psychological thriller follows 17-year-old Roslin (Sanjana Dipu), who's tormented by nightmares of a green-eyed stalker, until he suddenly shows up at her home.
Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar with Jeethu Joseph serving as showrunner/presenter, the show mixes suspense with some seriously tense moments.
Mixed critical reception for the show
Critical response is mixed—while some reviewers praised the performances and visuals, others criticized the pacing and climax.
Sanjana Dipu's performance and the moody cinematography got lots of love, but some reviewers found the pacing slow and the story stretched out.
Where to watch 'Roslin'
You can stream Roslin on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.
It's available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and there are English subtitles if you need them.