Ross Davidson jailed for raping 6 women, sentenced 14 years
Entertainment
Ross Davidson has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting six women between 2013 and 2019.
The court found him guilty of multiple charges, including videos recovered from his phone showing similar incidents involving sleeping women.
Davidson claimed everything was consensual, but the court disagreed after seeing clear evidence.
Davidson's defense cites ADHD, victims speak
Davidson's defense said he struggled with undiagnosed ADHD and substance abuse but is now improving with family support in prison.
Several victims spoke up during the trial and at sentencing, encouraging others not to stay silent about sexual violence.