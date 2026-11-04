Roundabout Entertainment will cut 81 Burbank jobs after ownership change
Roundabout Entertainment, a well-known post-production studio in Burbank, is letting go of 81 employees starting December 29, 2026.
The move comes after new owners took charge and are making big changes.
Roundabout offers services such as color correction and subtitling for films, with teams also in Santa Monica and Atlanta.
Hollywood braces for more layoffs
These layoffs aren't just a one-off: Hollywood continues to reel from job cuts.
Disney is planning more layoffs to save costs, following earlier cuts at Pixar, National Geographic, and ESPN.
Plus, the recent consolidation involving Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery has people worried about even more job losses as CEO David Ellison pledged to wring at least $6 billion in annual savings within three years.
Newsom expands credits, proposes $1B tax
Seeing how hard the industry's been hit, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has expanded TV tax credits and proposed a $1 billion Hollywood tax to help soften the blow for workers and keep the entertainment scene alive during all this restructuring.