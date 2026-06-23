Roy and Nambiar announce mutual split citing evolving personal priorities

Roy cites meditation, forgiveness, requests privacy

Roy believes in forgiving to heal, saying, "God makes you forget," and reminding that holding onto pain only hurts yourself.

She credits meditation and spirituality for helping her cope but also cautions against being overly kind to everyone: "I'm not calling the person evil, but I'm calling their qualities evil."

Both she and Nambiar have asked for privacy as they navigate this new chapter while staying friends.