Roy calls out gay rumors after split from Nambiar

Roy credits girlfriends for support

Mouni shared how her close friends, especially her girlfriends, have been her biggest support system during tough times: "I have always had great girlfriends to support me. They have been there through my good, bad and ugly phases. It is very important to have women like that in your life — the ones who uplift you. My girlfriends are the best,"

Despite personal challenges, Mouni continues to stay active in Bollywood (her was recently seen in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai) and keeps up a strong social media presence, including her much-talked-about friendship with Disha Patani.