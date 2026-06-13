Roy calls out gay rumors after split from Nambiar
Mouni Roy has addressed rumors about her sexuality following her breakup with Suraj Nambiar earlier this year.
In a recent YouTube interview, she called out the speculation that she was "gay." as one of the wildest things she's heard since their separation.
The two had tied the knot in 2022 after knowing him for four years, but went their separate ways in 2026.
Roy credits girlfriends for support
Mouni shared how her close friends, especially her girlfriends, have been her biggest support system during tough times: "I have always had great girlfriends to support me. They have been there through my good, bad and ugly phases. It is very important to have women like that in your life — the ones who uplift you. My girlfriends are the best,"
Despite personal challenges, Mouni continues to stay active in Bollywood (her was recently seen in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai) and keeps up a strong social media presence, including her much-talked-about friendship with Disha Patani.