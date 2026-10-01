Roy calls television a 'dustbin medium' Maheshwari brands remarks inappropriate
Entertainment
Rohit Roy stirred things up by calling television a "dustbin medium" and saying film actors have more "grace, dignity and style" than TV stars.
His comments didn't sit well with Kanika Maheshwari, who called them inappropriate and highlighted how hardworking and talented TV actors are.
Maheshwari cites Khans's TV use
Maheshwari pointed out that even top film stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan use TV to connect with audiences.
She also reminded everyone that both Rohit and his brother Ronit Roy built their careers on television.
The debate has since drawn in other industry voices, sparking fresh conversations about the value of TV in entertainment.