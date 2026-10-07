Roy clarifies 'Dustbin medium' comment meant to urge progressive television
Entertainment
Rohit Roy recently faced backlash for calling television a "Dustbin Medium," but he's clarified he meant to encourage more progressive shows, not insult anyone.
Rohit Roy explained, "I am also a product of television," urging creators to make TV content that moves forward.
In 'Chumbak' Roy romances Gupta
In his latest film Chumbak, Roy takes on an unexpected romantic role opposite Neena Gupta, quite the switch from his debut, where she played his aunt.
He also pointed out how rare comedies are on streaming platforms and hopes Chumbak brings something fresh to the table.
Roy vows to champion better television
Despite the controversy, Roy says he'll keep championing better TV content.
With 30 years in the industry, he says he has been doing exactly the same thing.