Roy denies split rumors alleging Nambiar infidelity and financial misuse
Entertainment
Rumors about Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar splitting up surfaced on May 12, with claims of infidelity and financial misuse aimed at Nambiar.
Roy took to Instagram on May 13 to call these stories "false narrative" and asked for space and privacy.
Roy 'Brahmastra' star 40cr, Nambiar 50-60cr
Mouni Roy, famous for Brahmastra, has a net worth around ₹40 crore. She charges ₹1 crore per film, earned ₹3 crore for a movie in 2022, gets ₹50 lakh per commercial deal, owns a Mumbai apartment valued at ₹25 crore, plus luxury cars like a ₹88.18 lakh Mercedes GLS 350d and a ₹70 lakh Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Suraj Nambiar is an investment banker in Dubai with a reported net worth between ₹50 crore and ₹60 crore.