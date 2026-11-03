Roy Kapur and Sutaria 1st-time pairing for Zaveri's 'Parwana' musical

Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria are pairing up for the first time in Milap Zaveri's new film, Parwana.

The movie is a musical romance and also marks Sutaria's reunion with Zaveri after their 2019 collaboration, Marjaavaan.

What makes Parwana extra meaningful: it's dedicated to Zaveri's mentor Sanjay Gupta, who sadly passed away just days ago.