Roy Kapur Films to make biopic on iconic shooter Rana
Entertainment
Roy Kapur Films is making a biopic about Jaspal Rana, the iconic shooter and coach.
The team shared that they had actually started working on this project with Rana himself, calling him a "true champion" who shaped the next generation of athletes.
Rana inspired shooters, suffered chest discomfort
Rana was celebrated not just for his medals but for inspiring so many young shooters with his dedication and humor.
He had just returned from the ISSF World Cup in Munich when he suffered chest discomfort.