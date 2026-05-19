Roy turns heads at Cannes 2026 in black mini dress
Entertainment
Mouni Roy grabbed everyone's attention at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, showing up in a stylish black mini dress with a white halter collar and oversized coat.
She posted her look on Instagram, calling it "Cannes & Chaos ! Bonjour x (sic)," and honestly, she looked pretty iconic.
'Bombay Stories' spotlights sex workers' lives
Roy was there for the showcase of Bombay Stories, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and inspired by Saadat Hasan Manto's story Hatak.
The film takes a satirical yet heartfelt look at sex workers' lives, starring Roy alongside Anupria Goenka and Sushmita Singh.
Its screening at Marche du Film is all about getting this indie project noticed by audiences worldwide.