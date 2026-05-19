Roy turns heads at Cannes 2026 in black mini dress

'Bombay Stories' spotlights sex workers' lives

Roy was there for the showcase of Bombay Stories, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and inspired by Saadat Hasan Manto's story Hatak.

The film takes a satirical yet heartfelt look at sex workers' lives, starring Roy alongside Anupria Goenka and Sushmita Singh.

Its screening at Marche du Film is all about getting this indie project noticed by audiences worldwide.