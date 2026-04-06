Royal and Badshah team up for 'Inaam' quiet love ballad
Entertainment
Jasleen Royal and Badshah just teamed up for Inaam, a fresh love ballad that swaps flashy romance for the comfort of quiet, steady love.
Written by Ansh Chahal, the song stands out with its simple production: Royal's gentle vocals take center stage, while Badshah brings in a thoughtful, introspective vibe.
'Inaam' streams via Universal Music
Inaam is available across streaming platforms via Universal Music.
The track continues Royal's signature style of emotional minimalism (think her last single Koi Naam), showing how honest lyrics and stripped-back music can capture real feelings.
If you're into songs that feel genuine and relatable, this one's worth a listen.