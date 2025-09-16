Royal Stag brings in Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah as new ambassadors
Royal Stag just brought in some fresh faces—Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah, Naga Chaitanya, and gamer Payal Dhare—as its newest brand ambassadors.
By teaming up with stars from movies, music, and gaming alongside cricket icons like Rohit Sharma, the whiskey brand is clearly aiming to strengthen its connection with younger consumers across multiple cultural areas.
Each ambassador connects with Royal Stag's "Live It Large" motto in their own way—whether it's about exploring new paths, celebrating individuality, or breaking barriers.
Pernod Ricard's India lineup
Royal Stag is part of Pernod Ricard India's lineup alongside names like Blenders Pride and Imperial Blue.
With exports to over 28 countries and a growing roster of popular faces, the brand is stepping up its game to stay relevant for today's generation across India and beyond.