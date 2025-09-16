Royal Stag brings in Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah as new ambassadors Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Royal Stag just brought in some fresh faces—Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah, Naga Chaitanya, and gamer Payal Dhare—as its newest brand ambassadors.

By teaming up with stars from movies, music, and gaming alongside cricket icons like Rohit Sharma, the whiskey brand is clearly aiming to strengthen its connection with younger consumers across multiple cultural areas.

Each ambassador connects with Royal Stag's "Live It Large" motto in their own way—whether it's about exploring new paths, celebrating individuality, or breaking barriers.