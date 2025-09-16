Coldplay's Chris Martin sparks controversy over Charlie Kirk tribute

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paused a concert at Wembley Stadium in London to ask the audience to send love to the family of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, among others. The unexpected shoutout sparked mixed reactions from fans and netizens alike. In a video that has since gone viral, Martin asked the audience to send love not just to Kirk's family but also "to anybody's family...you send them love anyways."

Backlash 'I wouldn't listen to Coldplay anymore' The tribute has drawn ire from netizens, who have taken to social media to express their displeasure. One netizen wrote, "He is ridiculous," while another commented, "Coldplay could end up being the most influential band of 2025. Not on my bingo card." This controversy comes on the heels of another recent incident where Martin had invited Israeli fans on stage after spotting their "We Believe in Magic" sign.

Inclusivity Martin defended Israeli fans' presence on stage The presence of Israeli fans on stage was met with boos from some audience members. However, Martin defended their presence, saying, "I'm very grateful that you're here as humans. We are treating you as equal humans on Earth." He further added, "Although it's controversial, maybe I also want to welcome people in the audience from Palestine. I believe that we're all equally human."