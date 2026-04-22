Roy's Khar apartment robbed by alleged domestic worker, ₹7.1L stolen
Entertainment
Vipul Roy, the TV face from F.I.R and Jeanie Aur Juju, had an alleged theft at his Khar apartment on April 6.
The thief (allegedly a domestic worker hired online) got away with cash and jewelry worth about ₹7.1 lakh.
Roy said the person seemed to know the house well, which made things even tougher.
Police review CCTV and digital clues
Police registered the case on April 21 and are now checking CCTV footage and digital clues to track down who did it.
Stolen items include US dollars, UAE dirhams, and Thai baht, plus some gold-diamond rings and a silver bracelet.
Roy has lived in this apartment and occasionally hires help through a company app.