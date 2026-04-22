Roy's Khar apartment robbed by alleged domestic worker, ₹7.1L stolen Entertainment Apr 22, 2026

Vipul Roy, the TV face from F.I.R and Jeanie Aur Juju, had an alleged theft at his Khar apartment on April 6.

The thief (allegedly a domestic worker hired online) got away with cash and jewelry worth about ₹7.1 lakh.

Roy said the person seemed to know the house well, which made things even tougher.