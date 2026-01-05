Athiya, Arshad's names used in ₹1.41cr fraud case, 3 booked

In a shocking incident, three individuals have been booked by the Amboli Police for allegedly defrauding the advertising company Hari Media Network Private Limited of ₹1.41 crore. Rishbh Sureka (former senior manager), Yash Nagarkoti (CEO of Hooray Movies), and Ashay Shastri are accused of forging actor Athiya Shetty 's signature and creating a fake email ID in actor Arshad Warsi 's name to siphon off funds.

Investigation details The accused used forged documents to transfer funds According to reports, the accused managed to transfer ₹52L to Sureka's personal account from brands like Havells, Mahindra Lifespaces, Realme, and Birla Estates using forged signatures and fake documents. In January 2024, Sureka approached Shetty's talent managers through the company's email ID and secured a deal for ₹40L with Khanna Jewellers. Through a forged signature, he allegedly collected ₹15L on her behalf but never passed it on. Sureka had joined Hari Media Network in July 2023.

Unawareness Shetty unaware of fraudulent activities To get more money, Sureka also created a fake Zomato invoice under the names of Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul. Officials have confirmed that Shetty had no involvement in the transaction and was completely unaware of the forged agreement and dealings carried out in her name, reported Mid-Day.