₹30cr fraud case: HC denies bail to Vikram Bhatt, wife

The Rajasthan High Court has denied bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt , his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and two others in a cheating and criminal breach of trust case . The couple has been behind bars since December 7 after their arrest in Mumbai and subsequent transfer to Udaipur . The court's decision came after the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) argued that further investigation and interrogation of the accused were still needed.

Legal proceedings 'Granting bail at this stage would not be appropriate' Justice Vinod Kumar Bharwani of the Rajasthan High Court stated that granting bail to the accused at this stage would not be appropriate, reported Hindustan Times. The SPP had earlier argued against their bail, stating that if released, they might influence witnesses. The court also rejected a plea from Bhatt seeking quashing of the FIR, noting that the case involves misappropriation of funds and breach of trust.

Case details Allegations against the Bhatts The cheating case was filed by Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF, who alleged that the Bhatts misused funds meant for film projects. They allegedly transferred money through fake bills and personal accounts. The prosecution claims ₹30cr were diverted from Murdia's account to Bhatt's personal account using fake invoices. However, Bhatt's legal team has denied all allegations, claiming that every payment was made with the knowledge of both parties.

Advertisement