Michael Rubin shifts July 4 party date amid Swift-Kelce wedding

Rubin's annual July 4 party, held at his Bridgehampton home, has gained fame for its A-list guest list. The event has previously seen stars like Drake , Beyonce , Leonardo DiCaprio , Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian , Travis Scott, and Jay-Z in attendance. It's been covered by Vogue and the New York Times among others.

Wedding speculation

Details about Swift and Kelce's wedding

While details about Swift and Kelce's wedding are still under wraps, Page Six has reported that it will take place in New York. However, it's unclear whether the event will be held in the five boroughs or if it will also be an East End affair. Swift is known to celebrate July 4 in style. She has hosted star-studded parties at her Rhode Island home, where she entertained friends like Blake Lively, Cara Delevigne, Gigi Hadid, and Karly Kloss.