Ruffalo fights judge-approved Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery merger
Mark Ruffalo isn't backing down from his fight against the $110 billion-plus Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery merger after a federal judge approved a settlement, which could close as early as next week.
He's worried this giant deal will shrink creative opportunities and make Hollywood jobs even harder to find.
Attorneys general sue over competition concerns
Ruffalo's not alone: 12 state attorneys general have sued, saying the merger could hurt competition.
There are also worries about planned cuts in content spending, which could mean job losses for filmmakers and crew.
California's attorney general did get Paramount to promise to increase domestic film production by $1.5 billion over five years and a fund for affected workers, but many, including Ruffalo, still fear what this means for Hollywood's future.