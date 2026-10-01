Ruffalo fights judge-approved Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery merger

Ruffalo's not alone: 12 state attorneys general have sued, saying the merger could hurt competition.

There are also worries about planned cuts in content spending, which could mean job losses for filmmakers and crew.

California's attorney general did get Paramount to promise to increase domestic film production by $1.5 billion over five years and a fund for affected workers, but many, including Ruffalo, still fear what this means for Hollywood's future.