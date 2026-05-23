Rukmini Vasanth to take legal action over AI-generated images

Actor Rukmini Vasanth, who was recently seen in Kantara Chapter 1 , has condemned the recent online circulation of her AI-generated images . On Saturday, she said that her team is planning to take legal action against those responsible for creating and spreading these images. Vasanth's clarification comes after morphed photos, featuring her in a bikini, went viral on social media on Friday.

Statement 'These images are entirely fake and fabricated' In her Instagram statement, Vasanth said, "My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated." "The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy." "We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images."

Previous incident Last year, she warned about a fraudster impersonating her This isn't the first time Vasanth has spoken out against online scams and identity misuse. Last year, she warned people about a fraudster impersonating her on social media. She shared a phone number that had been used by someone pretending to be her and clarified that it wasn't hers. "This act of impersonation falls under cybercrime," she had said then.

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