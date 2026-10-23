Rukmini Vasanth boards Shree Karthick's road trip comedy
What's the story
Actor Rukmini Vasanth has been roped in for an upcoming road trip comedy, directed by Shree Karthick. The film will also star Dev Ramnath and Vinay. The announcement was made on Friday, October 23. The project is yet to be titled and is being produced by Siruni Cine Corporation and Madboys Entertainment, with Saikrishna Gadwal as co-producer.
Role revelation
More about the film and Vasanth's character
While the announcement confirmed that Vasanth will be playing Thara, no further details about her character or the film's plot have been revealed.
The video announcement also featured Vasanth's friends who will accompany her on the road trip.
However, an official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.
Future endeavors
Vasanth has other big projects lined up
Apart from her role in the untitled road trip comedy, Vasanth has a slew of other projects in the pipeline.
She will be seen in Prashanth Neel's Telugu action saga Dragon, opposite Jr NTR and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on June 11, 2027.
She will star opposite Nivin Pauly in the Malayalam romantic comedy NP51, directed by Nashid Mohamed Famy, as well.
New role
Vasanth to also feature in 'Mangala Gowri'
Vasanth will be seen as a police officer named Gowri in the film Mangala Gowri.
The film, which also stars Malashree, has been directed by Rahul PK.
It is a joint venture between KVN Productions and Dakshayani Films.
Meanwhile, Karthick is known for his work on Oke Oka Jeevitham, which was a blend of science fiction and family drama.