'Running Point' season 2 sees Hudson navigating basketball team leadership

Netflix releases 'Running Point' April 23

Season two drops on Netflix April 23, with all 10 episodes ready to stream.

This time, Isla faces fresh challenges as her brother Cam (Justin Theroux) shakes up her role as team leader.

Expect deeper looks at team dynamics and personal relationships.

Alongside returning favorites like Brenda Song and Drew Tarver, Ray Romano and Max Greenfield join the cast for some new energy.