Rupali Ganguly condemns vandalism, urges peaceful student protests across India
Entertainment
Actor and politician Rupali Ganguly is urging students to keep their protests peaceful as demonstrations over exam paper leaks continue across India.
She called out vandalism during these protests, saying, "Those who take the law into their own hands... cannot be called students. Such actions only weaken a legitimate cause."
Ganguly backs fair exams, warns politicization
Ganguly agrees that students deserve fair exams and accountability but warns against letting politics take over the movement.
She said students should protest peacefully and stay united.
Her comments come as nationwide protests grow after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from his hunger strike in Delhi, sparking even more student unrest.